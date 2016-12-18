Weekend Wrap-Up: Caught in the act

There's a new way to welcome Santa into your very own home (Source: Simplemost)

So much happens in a week that sometimes it can get challenging just trying to keep up with it all.

Here are some of the craziest and heartwarming stories we've come across over the week:

Holiday horrors

The holiday season often brings out the worst in people no matter where they are.

One Memphis woman was faced with an assault in a Kroger checkout line.

Three Nebraska high school freshmen are now facing misdemeanor charges after they tricked their teacher into eating a cinnamon roll with "special" frosting.

Thieves are known to come out more often during the holiday season.

One Washington man got tired of packages getting stolen off his front porch and took to action by rigging a horrific surprise for the would-be thief.

A group of would-be robbers in Kentucky actually called 9-1-1 as they discussed plans to rob a restaurant.

Surely things didn't go exactly as planned for the duo.

Most thieves never get away with the consequences after getting caught in the act of stealing.

An Atlanta attorney explains why one elderly jewelry thief never stays in jail.

A Tennessee man who spreads joy as Santa Claus nearly gave up his calling when a terminally ill child died in his arms.

One very horrific holiday surprise was given to an Arizona man in the form of a water bill worth half a million dollars.

A Utah community is coming together to support a teenager after a rude customer made fun of her weight at her job and on a Yelp review.

A North Carolina mother found evidence that led her to believe her 14-year-old daughter was impregnated by a police officer.

After a jury on Wednesday, Dylan Roof was found guilty on all 33 charges for the Charleston church shooting.

In south GA

The week before last was filled with tragedy after an officer-involved shooting in Americus.

One of the two fallen officers will continue to live on by saving as many as seven people's lives through organ donation.

A group of college students from Americus began a fundraiser to support the families of the officers.

An Albany used car dealer was arrested after selling cars that the dealership did not even own.

Six suspects with connections to an aggravated assault and attempted robbery in Americus are now in custody.

A Brooks County judge was arrested and is facing a DUI charge.

In response to the increase of holiday shoplifting, Lee Co. officials have started to crack down on Christmas thieves.

A Coffee Co. man didn't think things through completely before deciding to go head to head with a wild armadillo.

No snacks, no bathroom breaks

An Arkansas lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban people in the state from purchasing junk food with their food stamps.

Using the bathroom is usually seen as a right and not a privilege for students in school.

One Alabama mother is furious after being told her daughter could not use the restroom because other students were having sex in the stalls.

Fun facts

A NASA scientist came up with an interesting plan to deflect any asteroid or comet that could possibly devastate life on Earth.

Scientists found that monogamous relationships and fast intercourse led to the evolutionary disappearance of human penis bones.

Did you know that text messaging has gone well past LOL and OMG in this day and age?

Check out this full list of acronyms that the new generation of "texters" are known to use.

Marijuana can now be sipped with coffee instead of smoked… If it’s legal in your state.

There is now a new way to keep the magic of Christmas alive in your household.

A new website and phone app lets you bring Santa Claus into your very own home.

Weekly milestones

Now that you've made it to the end of the week, here are a few of the most heartwarming moments and success stories:

Staff and educators at a Tennessee elementary school saved a 2 month old baby’s life.

One Australian mother had a very unique way to teach her son a lesson about gratitude while living under her roof.

