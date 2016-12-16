Tift Co. High School expansion goes underway

The expansion will accommodate more students at the school (Source: WALB)

The Tift County Board of Education broke ground on the expansion at Tift Co. High School.

The project cost $21.4 million. It will add 114,000 square feet to the existing high school.

The project will add 42 classrooms, four new science labs, and an auxiliary gym.

The expansion will help accommodate the additional students and add space for the newly approved College and Career Academy.

"Research shows that students whenever they are more engaged they learn more, but this is given them the opportunity to show them that there are other careers out there or what careers are out there," said Kim Rutland, Board of Education chairman.

Rutland says the College and Career Academy will create relationships between businesses and the school.

She says this will help with economic development by training students to be a part of the local workforce.

