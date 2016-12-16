DWS students donate Christmas gifts for Challenger League

The spirit of giving was alive at one south Georgia school. Deerfield-Windsor's Lower School held their annual Christmas program on Friday.

Before the performances, the students age pre-K through fifth grade donated unwrapped toys for Camp Good Grief, and the Challenger League.

The students were encouraged to use their own money to buy the gifts.

One mother, whose special needs child participates in the sports programs offered by the Challenger League, was moved to tears by the generosity.

"The kids get it. And if parents could get it like kids get it, wouldn't we be a better place? Kids just look at things so differently and if can start teaching them younger for acceptance, that we are all alike, just different. Just different, not less," said Jennifer Rigsby, Challenger League Mom.

The toys and sports equipment will be given to those Challenger League families who don't have extra money to pay for Christmas gifts this year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.