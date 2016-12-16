Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful goes green for Christmas

More trash is accumulated during the holiday season (Source: WALB)

South Georgians accumulate a lot of gifts and food during the Christmas season.

According to numbers from a local green group, we have 25 percent more trash in our homes during the holidays than compared to the rest of the year.

There are a lot of items you can recycle, including plastic bottles and aluminum cans.

Although shiny wrapping paper can't be recycled, boxes are okay.

Taking your boxes to the recycling center can also serve as a crime deterrent.

"Don't put that box outside by your trash and tell the dishonest people what you got so they might want to come in and get it.

Take all of those boxes, break them down, and take them to one of the three recycling sites," said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Director.

