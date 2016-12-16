Albany trainers encourage early New Year's resolutions

Think it's too early to start making your New Year's Resolution? Well not for some south Georgians.

New year personal training sessions are already booking up for Team Lund, a personal training group in Albany.

The trainers say they are actually encouraging people to go ahead and prepare in advance for a healthy new year.

"We are trying to instill that with our new clients, the why wait model. Why wait when you can go ahead and start getting things in now? It kind of sets the precedence for the New Year coming up," said Chris Gavelek, Team Lund personal trainer.

