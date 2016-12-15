Golden Rams ready for CIAA challengers

ASU enters the holiday season winners of three of their last five games.

Now they head to Atlanta for a two-game showcase they hope will get them going for the meat of the SIAC season.

The Golden Rams will travel to Clark Atlanta for the SIAC-CIAA Challenge at Clark Atlanta. During the weekend, ASU will take on Livingstone and Shaw.

Head coach Michael Moore says his young team continues to show improvement, but he hopes these games will help the Rams take another step forward.

"Hopefully, we'll finally grow up. We're playing hard. We are competing. Now we need to add that third component, which is playing smarter," Moore says. "The games that we've lost came down the stretch where we've had one or two inopportune turnovers. More importantly, our transition defense hasn't been good."

Moore is glad to see the Golden Rams face teams from the CIAA, as he believes it will be a solid measuring stick for his squad.

"Their conference is rated as the top conference in all of Division II. They've won four national titles over the years," he says. "It gives us a shot to really see where we are, early on in the season. It's going to be great competition."

Everything gets going for the Golden Rams Saturday afternoon. They face Livingstone at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, then play Shaw at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

