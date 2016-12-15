Albany firefighters visit Phoebe pediatric unit

Albany firefighters spent part of their evening making children in the Phoebe Putney Pediatric Unit feel special.

"We give the kids toys," Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said. "It's for the ones that are not going to be able to come home for Christmas, just to give them a little something to smile about, make them feel good and enjoy the Christmas Spirit."

So, accompanied by Santa members of the fire department popped into a patients' rooms to give them gifts.

Organizers say the smiles and high fives they encountered are why the firefighters have done this for about five years.

"We have the toys, have the costumes," Burns said. "We just have a good time, but its about the Children. If we can make the kids happy, then, it's a good day for us."

Some at the department said they are already looking forward to next year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.