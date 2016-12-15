Americus man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

An Americus man is returning to prison for possession of child pornography.

Williams Jones, 61, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

He was released from prison in 2014 after a porn conviction.

A few months later, he was caught looking at images of young boys on a computer in the library at Columbus Technical College.

A search of Jones' home turned up hard drives and DVD's containing illegal pornography.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.