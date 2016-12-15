Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign aims for donations

South Georgians are displaying their Christmas spirit with generous donations at the Salvation Army's red kettles. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians are displaying their Christmas spirit with generous donations at the Salvation Army's red kettles.

Volunteer bell ringers are standing outside all of the major shopping spots in metro Albany raising money for the Salvation Army.

People of all ages are donating their spare change, and larger cash amounts, to help people in need in Southwest Georgia.

"I have to admit this year, we have done very well. I have been very pleased with how well the community has responded with seeing the red kettle out and around, and we have been really happy with the people who have come out and volunteered for us," said Major Kelly English, Albany Salvation Army Commander.

One group raised $600 to put in the red kettle, but most of the donations have been coins and dollar bills. The goal is to raise $60,000.

