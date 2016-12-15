AMA offers winter break camps

The Albany Museum of Art is holding the "Libby Womack Holiday Workshop" next week. (Source: WALB)

Most South Georgia schools will start their long holiday breaks Friday, and some parents are looking for activities to fill their child's day.

The full and half-day camp options will immerse the children in art.

Students will make unique projects and explore the gallery.

Every day will offer something different.

"Half of the fun is watching them interact and make new friends. They are not with their school friends, they are with their new friends, and they are working together, and that is really what Christmas is about, it is sweet to watch," said Chloe Hinton, AMA's educational director.

