Boys & Girls Club of Albany celebrates giving

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is using the holiday season to emphasize the importance of helping others. (Source: WALB)

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is using the holiday season to emphasize the importance of helping others.

Kids at the group's various locations are participating in the '12 Days of Giving'.

During that time, they will help the elderly, giveaway books, and do something special for their teachers.

Thursday, some parents were were given money and cards by an anonymous donor.

"All the time you don't have to be on the receiving end," said Unit Director Shelia Wallace. "They will know how it makes someone else feel when you give back to them."

The event kicked off Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.