Goodwill sees end of year donation spike

The Albany Goodwill is feeling the effects of the season of giving.

Managers say they see a spike in donations this time of year.

The money made by selling those items is used to improve the organization's career center.

Employees say people tend to clean out their closets and make room for Christmas gifts, but, also, enjoy other benefits from giving.

"Your donations can also be used as a tax write-off," said store manager Ebonee Scott. "I think that's why we see that increase of donations at the end of the year because everybody is getting ready to file taxes pretty soon."

If you're interested in donating, you can d rop off items at the store's donation point on N. Slappey Boulevard.

