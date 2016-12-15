Fashion show to raise money for Sylvester organization

Models from across the United States are preparing to strut the runway for this weekend's Magnifique Fashion Show.

The show was started by Colquitt native Victoria Henley who competed in Cycle 19 of America's Next Top Model. She organized the show in southwest Georgia to raise money to restore the building that houses the Sylvester Woman's Club.

The fashion show is a holiday showcase that will feature 80 models from as far as Hawaii, including a lot of local talent right here in southwest Georgia.

"The great thing about coming to this show is it's such a grassroots effort like its all these people coming together to get exposure and kind of get to the next level, shoot for magazines," said show producer Victoria Henley.

The show is Saturday, Dec. 17 and begins at 3:45 p.m. at the Sumner Auditorium. General admission tickets are $25 and front-row tickets are $35. To buy tickets or to get involved in future shows, email or call Henley at 229-416-7108. More information can be found on Henley's Facebook and Instagram pages.

