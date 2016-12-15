Canes split Wednesday doubleheader with FVSU

GSW 74, FORT VALLEY ST. 63 (Men)

Cameron Dozier scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half to help Georgia Southwestern snap a five-game losing skid with a 74-63 win over Ft. Valley State Wednesday in Americus.

Dozier added 11 rebounds, while Tyrone Wooten recorded a double-double of his own with 11 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

It's the first victory for the Hurricanes in six tries, and will host Francis Marion Saturday afternoon.

FORT VALLEY ST. 62, GSW 61 (Women)

The Lady Canes' five-game win streak came to an end in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday night.

After Shanya Jones hit three free throws to give GSW a 61-60 lead with 5.2 seconds to play, Fort Valley State called timeout to advance the ball. In the timeout, they came up with a perfect play.

Shekiya Tarpkins inbounded the ball to Raynesha Clay right in front of the FVSU bench. Tarpkins bolted for the baseline, using a back screen to free herself, when she got the pass back and hit the game-winning layup.

GSW was able to get off one last heave, but it came nowhere close.

"We shouldn't have been in that spot in the first place," head coach Kelly Britsky said. "It shouldn't have been a one-point ball game. If we had taken care of the rebounds on the defensive end, we wouldn't have been there. They executed right when it counted, and they deserved to win the game."

The Lady Canes retrieved 28 defensive rebounds, while the Wildcats had 30 offensive boards.

