Trial continues for man accused of killing 2 in 2013 wreck

The trial continues for a man accused of murder in a Berrien County crash.

The jury deliberated for about 3 hours Wednesday night before being sent home around 9:30 p.m.

They'll resume in the morning.

Prosecutors said that Tim Rutland was driving 101 miles per hour, trying to get away from law enforcement officers in November 2013.

He ran a stop sign on Nashville Enigma Highway and slammed into an SUV, killing Matt Horton, his sister Kelly Prescott and seriously injuring their sister Heidi Mancil.

Rutland is on trial on 13 charges, including two counts of murder.

