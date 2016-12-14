Albany homicides highest in 20 years

The murder of 24-year-old Justin King marks the 14th homicide in Albany this year.

That's the most murders in the city in more than 20-years.

The last time the department recorded that many homicides was in 1995 when there were also 14.

The highest number of homicides on record, from data that goes back to 1977, was 24 in 1988.

The lowest is four in 2012.

