Leaders survey ASU students about perceptions of downtown Albany

They surveyed 18 to 27 year old students about their attitudes and perceptions of downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Leaders in Albany wanted to get insight from ASU students about how they perceive downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)

Downtown Albany leaders heard from young adults about what might attract them downtown.

On Wednesday night the Downtown Development Authority heard a presentation from an Albany State University research team.

They surveyed 18 to 27 year old students about their attitudes and perceptions of downtown Albany.

Officials hope the results will help lead to more private investment downtown.

"Downtown Albany could use some redevelopment, and attracting more students downtown would aid them in doing so. And there's a high velocity of students at Albany State University with recreational money," said ASU student Demario Cheevers.

The downtown activity that attracted the most interest in the survey was a recreational festival.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.