Albany Transitional Center inmate escapes

WALB believes an escapee from the Albany Transitional Center is still on the run.

The Georgia Department of Corrections sent out a tweet Wednesday morning saying Dorcell Wilson, 46, failed to return from a work detail.

He was serving time for burglary and forgery convictions in Dougherty and Fulton counties.

He's 6'2" and 203 pounds.

The Corrections Department has not responded to our requests for an update.

