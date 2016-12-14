Bishop will reevaluate decision, decommits from Auburn

National Signing Day is less than two months away, so one of the nation's top football recruits wants to be absolutely sure he's making the right call.

Terrell Co. ATH Tray Bishop has decommitted from Auburn. He tells WALB he is re-opening his recruitment, at least to his top three schools. Bishop is still considering Auburn, but will also take a closer look at Georgia and Florida.

The U.S. Army All-American says nothing with the Tigers made him reconsider. He just wants to feel 100 percent confident in his choice.

"It's crunch time," he told WALB Sports over the phone Tuesday night. "It'll be time for me to sign the papers soon. I just want to take the time to re-evaluate my decision, and make sure I'm making the right decision for me."

Bishop says he's "taking a break" from his commitment, which he feels will allow him a clear mind as he makes visits with his parents to all three contending schools.

"I'm taking all the information from the three schools, and taking the visits with my parents," he says. "At the end of the day, it's my decision. I just want it to be the right decision for me."

Bishop says his plan for now is to wait until National Signing Day before revealing his final decision. The Green Wave QB will play in the U.S. Army All-American Game on January 7 in San Antonio. He'll begin taking his visits the next week.

National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 3.

