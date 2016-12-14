Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13, 2016
BOYS
Lowndes 62, Thomas Co. Central 50
Colquitt Co. 66, Bainbridge 40
Valdosta 63, Cook 42
Lee Co. 66, Dougherty 62
Cairo 80, Baker Co. 30
Americus-Sumter 67, Northside, Col. 63
Crisp Co. 57, Houston Co. 54
Worth Co. 75, Berrien 64
Pelham 58, Brooks Co. 55
Early Co. 69, Albany 39
Quitman Co. at Calhoun Co.- PPD
Randolph-Clay 65, Chattahoochee Co. 34
Turner Co. 86, Lanier Co. 75
GIRLS
Thomas Co. Central 66, Lowndes 54
Colquitt Co. 29, Bainbridge 28
Valdosta 51, Cook 48
Lee Co. 59, Dougherty 30
Cairo 58, Baker Co. 22
Americus-Sumter 50, Northside, Col. 30
Houston Co. 52, Crisp Co. 36
Berrien 52, Worth Co. 37
Pelham 78, Brooks Co. 42
Early Co. 54, Albany 53
Calhoun Co. 34, Quitman Co. 29
Turner Co. 50, Lanier Co. 38
