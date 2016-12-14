Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13, 2016

BOYS

Lowndes 62, Thomas Co. Central 50

Colquitt Co. 66, Bainbridge 40

Valdosta 63, Cook 42

Lee Co. 66, Dougherty 62

Cairo 80, Baker Co. 30

Americus-Sumter 67, Northside, Col. 63

Crisp Co. 57, Houston Co. 54

Worth Co. 75, Berrien 64

Pelham 58, Brooks Co. 55

Early Co. 69, Albany 39

Quitman Co. at Calhoun Co.- PPD

Randolph-Clay 65, Chattahoochee Co. 34

Turner Co. 86, Lanier Co. 75

GIRLS

Thomas Co. Central 66, Lowndes 54

Colquitt Co. 29, Bainbridge 28

Valdosta 51, Cook 48

Lee Co. 59, Dougherty 30

Cairo 58, Baker Co. 22

Americus-Sumter 50, Northside, Col. 30

Houston Co. 52, Crisp Co. 36

Berrien 52, Worth Co. 37

Pelham 78, Brooks Co. 42

Early Co. 54, Albany 53

Calhoun Co. 34, Quitman Co. 29

Turner Co. 50, Lanier Co. 38

