Caisson Unit prepares for funeral of Jody Smith

Members of a prestigious group are preparing for the funeral of Georgia Southwestern Public Safety Officer Jody Smith.

The North Carolina Trooper Association Caisson Unit, is preparing to serve its 61st mission, since its inception in 2006.

"Our fallen heroes get the highest honor available to them in America," Unit member Scott smith said. "It really unites the community in a time of mourning to celebrate the lives of these heroes."

Members of the non-profit group, which runs on donations, are ready within a 24 hour notice.

Tuesday, the unit stayed at River Road Farm, LLC in Americus.

Owners Cody and Kayleigh Vickers are hosting them, as they prepared to do their part in laying Jody Smith to rest at his funeral Wednesday.

"We show up and go to the site where we will be doing a complete practice run," Smith said. "We get the horses ready, come back, bathe and groom and get them ready for tomorrow."

The group pays tribute to all who fall in the line of duty including police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

Out of all the states they've visited, Smith said they've been to Georgia the most.

A place they said has seen a lot of tragedy, but one where people treat them as one of their own.

You can find out more about the Caisson Unit and make donations to the group at its website.

