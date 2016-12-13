Leaders work to bring internet access to low income families

The goal was to provide families with internet access (Source:WALB)

Getting internet access will now be easier for some in Albany who have trouble paying for it.

Community leaders celebrated a new partnership Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development worked with a national non-profit called EveryOne On to support 28 public housing agencies across the country, including the Albany Housing Authority.

"It is so accessible in public spaces like McDonald's and Starbucks,"Organizer Veronica Creech said. "We're seeing low income families actually go to Mcdonald's and order from the dollar menu to have dinner as a way to access the public WiFi, rather than having internet in the home and kids being comfortable in their home doing homework in the comfort of their home."

The Albany Housing Authority will provide free internet service to up to 84 families.

You can apply by contacting the Albany Housing Authority at 229-434-4505x220.

