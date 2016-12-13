Sumter Co. teachers shine a light on literacy

Parents of Sumter County Middle School students worked with teachers to 'Shine a Light on Literacy' Tuesday.

Instructors taught parents how to keep their children interested in reading outside of the classroom.

The night also featured a holiday concert by the school band.

Organizers said parent involvement goes a long way in the classroom.

"We want to partner with parents," teacher Aisha Evans said. "So, students see the team between parents and teachers in order to understand the importance of excelling academically, as well as, participating in clubs and organizations."

The school has also taught parents how to get involved in other topics like math and science.

