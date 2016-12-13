Quitman Co./Calhoun Co. game PPD after ugly incident

A game between two highly ranked south Georgia basketball teams has been put on hold after an incident in which fans had to be escorted from the gym.

Tuesday night's game between #3 Quitman Co. and #2 Calhoun Co. in Edison has been postponed after officials were forced to call the girls' game because of an ugly encounter.

School officials tell WALB two players had to be separated during the fourth quarter of the girls' game. After the players were pulled apart, several fans started going at it. The incident escalated, but law enforcement officers and school officials were able to get it under control.

No one was hurt and no one was arrested, but officials determined the game should be called and the boys' game postponed.

Fans were asked to leave the gym, and the boys' game was cancelled. Calhoun County officials tell WALB the boys' game will be rescheduled for a later date, but fans won't be allowed to attend. The Lady Cougars were leading at the time their game was called, so they will be declared the winner.

