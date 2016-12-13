Brooks County judge arrested for DUI

A south Georgia judge is facing a DUI charge.

Brooks County State Court Judge William Folsom was arrested around 7 p.m. last night after an accident on Shiloh Road in Lowndes County.

The judge was not at fault.

A car driven by Martine Leong hit Folsom's car from behind as he slowed to turn.

The investigating trooper noticed Folsom seemed impaired.

According to the report, Folsom admitted drinking a glass and a half of wine and taking prescription medicine.

A breathalyzer showed his blood alcohol level at .09.

