Police retention an ongoing challenge

Albany's police chief says keeping high quality officers on staff is an ongoing issue on the police force, and pay isn't necessarily the problem.

According to Albany's City Manager, a 2015 study showed pay at the APD is competitive with markets in the Atlanta area, and the combined benefits and salary are among the best in the region.

Chief Persley says his management team works hard to create a work environment with strong supervisors, good equipment, and training.

Persley believes if people like coming to work, they will stay.

But, Persley says the tough realities of the job are cited as reasons for leaving the force, "We are still experiencing people leaving, but the reasons that they leave, some figure out this is not what they really want to do. The struggle is real, the danger is real."

Persley says the APD does a "good job recruiting" and gets a lot of applicants that want to be police officers. But, that most don't have what it takes to meet the high standards of the job.

