Six law officers shot in Georgia in less than a week

Khari Gordon mugshot. Two officers wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lavonia, GA (Source: Fox Carolina)

In less than a week, six Georgia law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty including four on Monday.

The latest happened Monday evening in Lavonia in Northeast Georgia where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop.

Investigators say two Lavonia Police officers pulled over a stolen car in the parking lot of a Zaxby’s restaurant near I-85.

GBI officials say the driver, Khari Anthony Deshaun Gordon, 22, of Greenville, South Carolina opened fire striking one officer in the hand and the other in the shoulder.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gordon was arrested after a two-hour search and was taken into custody.

It happened less than 24 hours after two Byron Police officers were wounded while serving a warrant on a home in Crawford County.

Officer Will Patterson, 26, and Officer James Wynn, 27, were members of multi-jurisdictional drug task force. They announced themselves at the door of the home on Highway 42. When no one answered they made their way into the home where gunman opened fire.

Patterson was shot once in the arm and has been released from the hospital.

Officials say Wynn was struck multiple times in the left arm and remains hospitalized.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Rainer Tyler Smith, was killed when other officers at the scene returned fire.

These shootings come less than a week after Americus Police officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University safety officer Jody Smith were shot December 7th while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Smarr died at the scene. Smith died the following day from his injuries.

Suspected shooter Minquell Lembrick committed suicide last Thursday after law enforcement surrounded an Americus home in which he was hiding.

The young officers were the fourth to die in the line of duty since November.

Peach County deputies Patrick Sondron and Daryl Smallwood were ambushed November 6th while responding to a call about a man with a gun in Byron.

Both deputies died from their injuries.

Suspected shooter Ralph Stanley Elrod has been charged with their murders.

So far, eight Georgia law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in 2016.

