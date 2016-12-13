New teams, matchups highlight 2016 U-Save It Classic

The U-Save It Classic has become a holiday hoops tradition in south Georgia. Now this year's edition will feature some new blood battling some tournament mainstays.

Of course the tournament will be littered with area teams, including all four Dougherty County teams.

Lee County and Terrell County are also in the field, alongside some returning out of towners. Manchester, Statesboro, Southeast Bulloch, and Cedar Grove will all make the trip to the Good Life City as well. Albany head coach Archie Chatmon is excited to see some fresh faces in this year's tournament.

"This year, we have Salem coming in here. They've never been here before. Glynn Academy will be new this year," Chatmon says. "We also have Worth County coming back. We see them every now and then, but it's been a while since they've been in the field. So we've got some new flavor here, as well as those teams that have been coming for a while."

Chatmon says the tournament provides area basketball fans a chance to watch their favorite south Georgia teams against some different competition they may otherwise not see.

"Most of the locals have probably seen us against one another," Chatmon says. "Now you get to see us against these teams that you haven't seen before. So you're learning more about us as we're learning about ourselves playing these teams."

The tournament tips off Friday afternoon when Westover plays Terrell County at 4:00. Every game will be played at Albany High's Archie Arena.

