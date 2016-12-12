Golden Rams upended by AUM; other college scores

The Albany State Golden Rams couldn't extend their winning streak to three games Monday night, dropping a 69-68 decision to Auburn-Montgomery in Albany.
Desmond DeRamus hit the game-winning layup with eight seconds to play to give the Warhawks their first road win of the season. Albany State had one final possession, but turned the ball over on a play ASU players and coaches wanted, but didn't get, a foul call.
Brandon Hudson and Devontay Ward led the Golden Rams with 18 points apiece, while DeRamus had 18 to lead the Warhawks.
The loss drops Albany State to 4-5. The Golden Rams are back in action Saturday for the SIAC-CIAA challenge in Atlanta. ASU plays Livingstone on Saturday, and Shaw on Sunday.
OTHER AREA COLLEGE SCORES:
Valdosta St. 92. West Florida 89 (2OT) (Men)
West Florida 77, Valdosta St. 71 (Women)
Emmanuel 83, GA Southwestern 73 (Men)
