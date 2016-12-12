Georgia Power warns of winter weather dangers

Resources can be found at company website (Source:WALB)

With colder weather coming, Georgia Power reminds you that winter weather can cause big problems, even in South Georgia.

An ice storm in 2014 left more than 700,000 customers without power and destroyed around 1600 transformers.

Georgia Power recommends you prepare a safety kit and learn the difference between watches and warnings.

"These are significant events and the threat is real," said communications specialist Meredith Stone. "So, we want people to be aware, make plans for themselves, their families and definitely have an emergency kit and make sure everything is up to date."

More resources can be found at the Georgia Power website.

