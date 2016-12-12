Women's Business Network collects food for Christian Kitchen

Those who donate can place bulbs on the tree (Source:WALB)

The tree is at the Chamber office (Source:WALB)

Women business leaders are making it easier for a Fitzgerald charity to feed the hungry.

The Women's Business Network is collecting food for the Christian Kitchen under a 'tree of giving'.

The donations will be packed into meal boxes for those in-need and will help supply the kitchen, which serves meals regularly.

Christian Kitchen Director Steve O'neal said the small town has a big heart.

"This community just gives and gives," O'neal said. "We want to make sure that this is a merry time of the year for all of our citizens."

You can drop off items at the Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Chamber of Commerce for the next two weeks.

