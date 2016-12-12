Valdosta invited to State Champions Bowl Series

The 2016 season may not be over just yet for the Valdosta Wildcats.

Just days after winning the Class 6A state title, the Wildcats have been invited to participate in the 2016 GEICO State Champions Bowl Series next week in Frisco, Texas. The team confirmed the invitation on Twitter this evening, and bowl series' official Twitter congratulated Valdosta and three other teams Monday.

Valdosta City Schools tells WALB the school board will have to approve the trip for the team. That will be voted on at the board's regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

The bowl series will feature state champions from Georgia, Florida, Utah, and Arizona in two games on December 23 at the Dallas Cowboys' indoor facility in Frisco. All games will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

A tweet sent Monday night from the bowl series' official Twitter congratulated Valdosta, as well as St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), Bingham (UT), and Chandler (AZ). It would appear those are the four schools invited to compete.

The Wildcats won the program's 24th state title Friday night, beating Tucker 17-7 in the Georgia Dome. Head coach Alan Rodemaker led the team to a 14-1 record in his first season at the helm.

