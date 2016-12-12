Cordele police need help finding armed robber

Police need the community's help finding this armed robber. (Source: Cordele Police Department)

Officials are hoping that the public can help than catch a thief after they released the video of an armed robbery at a Cordele store.

Several customers were in the Cordele Supermarket on West 24th Avenue last Thursday night shortly before 7 p.m. when the robber ran in waving a gun.

In the video, you can see he wore a white hoodie and white sneakers.

Officials said the robber is a black male, around 5'7" or 5'8".

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call the Cordele Police.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.