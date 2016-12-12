Coats and Clark featured in 'Made in Albany, GA' special

The 'Made in Albany, Georgia' campaign kicked off in September, and will feature businesses through September 2017. (Source: File)

A year-long campaign highlighting south Georgia businesses with a wide-reach is hitting its stride.

Coats and Clark, the maker of the Red Heart Yarn, is featured in a special "Made in Albany, Georgia" feature produced by the Economic Development Commission.

Albany's Coats and Clark factory makes 37 million rolls each year and employs 300 people locally.

The "Made in Albany, Georgia" campaign kicked off in September, and will feature businesses through September 2017, highlighting the city's industrial potential.

Next month's feature company will be the Marine Corps Logistics Base, Albany's number one employer.

