Residents enjoy free Wi-Fi at Dougherty libraries

People are taking advantage of free Wi-Fi at Dougherty County's library system, even when the library is closed.

The libraries have public access computers and high speed Wi-Fi that people can access even outside the library.

The library director said that people are using the Wi-Fi after hours.

And the library continues to grow.

This year, the Southside branch reopened following an extensive renovation, and in 2017, a $2 million renovation is planned for the northwest library branch.

"There are a lot of people that are not aware about what the library offers for them. So we are hoping to heighten awareness and get more people in and taking advantage of this facility and keep growing as a system," said Dougherty Library Director Pauline Abidde.

Upgrades for the northwest library are in the design phase now, which will take up to six months to complete.

There will be an additional 11,000 square feet, plus a multi-purpose room, a genealogy department, additional study rooms and a room for young adults.

