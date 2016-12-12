County settles employee's lawsuit

Dougherty County settled a potential million dollar lawsuit for $50,000 on Monday, ending a controversy between a county employee and a county commissioner.

County attorney Spencer Lee announced the settlement after an executive session.

Assistant County Administrator Michael McCoy hired an attorney following a county-sponsored high school field trip involving county commissioner John Hayes.

McCoy claimed Hayes verbally and physically harassed him during the trip, and at other times, creating a hostile work environment.

McCoy also said his character was defamed.

On Monday, the county settled the matter, while denying the allegations and not admitting any fault.

The agreement also said that McCoy is not at fault.

He's a widely-respected administrator who in April was named the "Peach State's Public Entity Risk Manager of the Year".

The commission voted 6 to 0 with one abstention, John Hayes.

They will offer no comment, and the county is not liable under the agreement.

