County settles employee's complaint - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

County settles employee's complaint

Michael McCoy (Source: WALB) Michael McCoy (Source: WALB)
Maurice King, Michael McCoy's Attorney (Source: WALB) Maurice King, Michael McCoy's Attorney (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County settled a potential million dollar lawsuit for $50,000 on Monday, ending a controversy between a county employee and a county commissioner.

MORE: Dougherty County employee files notice of million dollar lawsuit

County attorney Spencer Lee announced the settlement after an executive session.

Assistant County Administrator Michael McCoy hired an attorney following a county-sponsored high school field trip involving county commissioner John Hayes.

McCoy claimed Hayes verbally and physically harassed him during the trip, and at other times, creating a hostile work environment.

McCoy also said his character was defamed.

MORE: Commissioner under fire

On Monday, the county settled the matter, while denying the allegations and not admitting any fault.

The agreement also said that McCoy is not at fault.

He's a widely-respected administrator who in April was named the "Peach State's Public Entity Risk Manager of the Year".

The commission voted 6 to 0 with one abstention, John Hayes.

They will offer no comment, and the county is not liable under the agreement. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

