Canes drop 2nd straight championship, 49-26 to Benedictine

A valiant effort and a furious comeback by Fitzgerald ended up short in the Georgia Dome as Benedictine won the Class AA state title 49-26.

"It's what they've been all year. They play the next play. We didn't play very well in the first half," said Fitzgerald head coach Jason Strickland. " We got whipped in every facet of the game: offense, defense, special teams, coaching. I can't be more pleased with our effort in the second half. We just came up a little bit short. Obviously, that's not what we want."

The Canes finish as the state runner-up for the second straight year. They'll graduate a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most all-time in Fitzgerald history.

