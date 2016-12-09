Families speak at GSW vigil for fallen officers

The community came together for the vigil (Source:WALB)

Students at Georgia Southwestern State University were remembering the lives of law enforcement officers Nick Smarr and Jody Smith Friday night.

The two were fatally shot this week while on a call near the university.

Students at GSW were still trying to make sense of all that has happened.

"You don't really know how to feel. You never really know. You think about it and see it in big cities, but you never really know how you're going to respond," said student Tyler Pennington.

Fraternity members at GSW held a vigil, reaching out to others on campus and all around town as the tense week came to an end.

Some prayed as, Sharon Johnson, the mother of Jody Smith delivered an emotional message to the group.

"I've never been braver in my whole life, than I am right now because my son and Nick, they are up there and they have been guiding me all the way," said Johnson.

Those close to Officer Smarr described how difficult the past two days have been without one of their favorite people.

"We should never have to bury our babies. The babies should always be here and the parents go first, but it's not a guarantee in life," said a representative of the Smarr family.

With candles in hand, those at the heart of campus offered whatever help they could give to loved ones of Smarr and Smith, two young men who were dear friends.

