Sumter on Ice opens for the season

The rink will be set up until Dec. 30 (Source:WALB)

Kids took to the ice (Source:WALB)

People in Sumter County were working to stay in good spirits after a tense few days.

Organizers at an outdoor skating rink hope it can help out.

Sumter on Ice held its grand opening Friday.

The Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony included thanks and prayers for law enforcement and all those involved over the past few days.

As soon as the ribbon was cut, children laced up and got on the synthetic ice.

"Sheriff Pete Smith helped us cut the ribbon today. It's such a difficult week for our community. We wanted to just thank our law enforcement officers and just give our community a place to gather together to heal and laugh and enjoy the holiday season," said organizer Faith Pennell.

Sumter on Ice will be open until December 30.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.