Wildcats and Tigers face off in state championship kickoff

The Wildcats will face off with the Tigers in the first day of the state championships (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Wildcats can add to their incredible history Friday night, as they try to win the program's 24th state title.

The Cats are playing in the state championship for the first time since 2003, riding a balanced offense and a defense that has allowed just 11 points a game over their last eight contests.

The Tigers' only loss this season came in the Georgia Dome, a 20-13 loss to Kell in the season opening Corky Kell Classic.

Since then, Tucker has won 13 straight behind a running game, averaging nearly 250 yards a game.

Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker says if the Cats want to win their first title since 1998, they'll need to slow down the Tigers rushing attack.

"They're in the Wing-T about 70% of the time. Then they spread you and get in sets and throw the football," said Rodemaker.

"They've got more of a spread quarterback, but they've got an offensive line, a fullback, and a couple of wing backs that are really good. They've won a lot of games running that Wing-T."

Valdosta and Tucker is the main event and day one of the state championship weekend with kickoff tentatively scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

