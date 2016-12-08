Tift County man convicted of murdering his wife

A Tift County man will likely be sentenced next week for murdering his wife.

Thursday, a jury convicted Timmy Thompson of felony murder but deadlocked on malice murder and aggravated assault charges. Eleven jurors voted to convict him on those charges, but one holdout would not vote "guilty."

Peggy Thompson was beaten to death in the couple's home in October 2014. Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden says she was beaten as badly as any victim he's ever seen.

Mrs. Thompson's two grown children and a child from a previous marriage for Mr. Thompson all testified that they previously witnessed him abuse his wife.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.