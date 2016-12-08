Grandmother's murder trial delayed

More than 2 and a half years after her grandson died, prosecutors hope to try Symanthia Price for murder early next year.

The trial for an Albany woman charged with murdering her grandson has been delayed.

Prosecutors say Symanthia Price murdered 10 year-old Brandon Price in May 2014 by not feeding him enough nor providing proper medical care. It's a case WALB News 10 investigated.

Prosecutors initially hoped to try her late this year, but Assistant District Attorney Heather Lanier was recently elected to become a superior court judge. District Attorney Greg Edwards says he's now working to transfer the case to another prosecutor and plans to try Price next year.

She was indicted in February 2016 and is currently free on bond.

