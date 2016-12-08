911 call gives insight into deadly Americus police shooting

The man accused of killing two officers killed himself on this road in Americus.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT We have posted a recording of a 911 call that some people may find difficult to hear.

NBC News obtained the recording of a 911 call that gives more heartbreaking insight into the final moments of two south Georgia police officers.

An Americus woman called 911 Wednesday morning to complain that Miquell Lembrick was in her home and wouldn't leave. She said he had not gotten violent, but he was screaming, and she was worried about the safety of her little girl.

About 8 minutes later, he opened fire on two officers. "Oh no. He shot the police. He shot one of them," the caller said.

Apparently, the officer to whom the woman was referring was Georgia Southwestern State University Safety Officer Jody Smith. Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr was dispatched to that domestic violence call, but Smith also went to the scene to help his longtime friend and actually arrived first.

Investigators say Lembrick shot both of them while the caller watched from inside her home.

At one point during the call the dispatcher said, "They're not moving?"

The caller replied, "One of them, he's laying beside him. He's trying to help him, but the officer, the one on the ground, he's not moving."

We're told even though Officer Smarr was mortally wounded, he rolled Officer Smith onto his back and tried to perform CPR on him. Smarr was found dead lying on top of Smith. Smith died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Macon.

