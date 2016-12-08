Andrew tags Brooks to lead reestablished men's basketball program

Task #1 on Jamie Brooks' to-do list?

"Buy basketballs," he laughs. "We've got to have those to hold tryouts and workouts."

Brooks has been named the head coach of the Andrew College men's basketball program that will begin play next season. The Leesburg native says taking over the Tigers' fledling program was a pretty easy call.

"I've wanted to coach on the men's side again," he says. "So the opportunity to be a head coach again, plus the league and the location made it the perfect storm."

Brooks takes over the Fighting Tigers after 11 years of coaching experience, including two as the head women's coach at Central Georgia Tech. At CGTC, , Brooks led the Lady Titans to back-to-back 20+ win seasons and back-to-back GCAA Tournament Final Four trips. Both of those were firsts in program history.

A graduate of Lee County High School, Brooks says he is excited to create more opportunities for south Georgia players. He says every team he's coached had a player from the Albany or south Georgia area.

“I think I have a really good relationship with the high school and AAU coaches in south Georgia," Brooks says. "Even though I’ve been in different places, I’ve been able to keep those contacts and keep those relationships."

Brooks says he's already gotten the recruiting process underway. The Fighting Tigers have 15 spots to fill for their inaugural season, and Brooks says he's already got a couple offers out there.

He's also started the process of filling out his first staff, something he wants to have finalized in the next two weeks. It's all part of building a program from scratch. But Brooks says that's part of the fun.

“That’s another thing I’m excited for is just putting my own stamp on it. There’s nothing leftover," Brooks notes. "I hope we can establish that Andrew College name, not just in south Georgia, but around the state and country.”

The Fighting Tigers will begin play as a program for the 2017-2018 season in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.