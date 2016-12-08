Pets search for homes at the Victorian Christmas Festival

The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane society has more than 300 cats and dogs for folks to see at the Victorian Christmas Festival.

The Victorian Christmas Festival isn't just fun for people, it's also a chance for the shelter pets to get out!

The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane society has more than 300 cats and dogs for folks to see.

Folks can stop by and play with the animals, and even take home a new furry family member.

The Humane Society hopes to find homes for at least 50 pets during the festival.

"All the animals there will be looking for a home for Christmas," said shelter director Ed Williams, "It's also good socialization for the animals and it raises awareness for the shelter."

To see the pets and stop by the Humane Society, you can find them at 101 Broad Street.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.