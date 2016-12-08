Victorian Christmas: Behind the decorations

Many days and hours are spent preparing for the Victorian Christmas Festival.

A lot goes in to preparing downtown Thomasville for the Victorian Christmas Festival every year.

Christmas lights, trees, and decorations line the streets.

Folks from multiple city departments, including public works and electricians, help make it all possible.

Even merchants jumped in to decorate their own store fronts.

"It takes our whole city of Thomasville to make our event happen," said April Norton, Main Street Director, "It takes our downtown merchants, it takes the whole community, supporting it and behind it to make it successful."

It takes the City months to get everything prepared.

