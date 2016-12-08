Dancers return to Victorian Christmas Festival

A beloved Victorian Christmas Festival tradition performed again at the festival this year, local dance companies.

Roughly 70 dancers with the Off Broadstreet CDA & The FIRM Dance Co. put in long hours practicing for the festival.

A lot of smiles and dancing feet filled this dance studio while dancers practiced before the show.

"All the hard work we put in is finally being brought to life," said assistant director Hannah Harrison.

The music is fit for the holidays.

"Dancing to Christmas music, we usually don't do that," said Harrison, "So, it's nice to celebrate the holiday season."

The dancers practiced for nearly 2 months, all to perform at the Victorian Christmas Festival this year.

"It's a good time to be able to just relax, and just enjoy each other, and enjoy our community, and enjoy dancing in front of our community," exclaimed Harrison.

One dancer, Latia Thomas, is from Thomasville. This is her fourth year performing at the festival.

She said dancing at home is an opportunity to showcase her talents.

"It's a chance to reach out to the community instead of like a big crowd of people that I don't know," Thomas explained.

Preparing for the festival is no easy task, but 70 dancers were ready to entertain the town.

They said the long rehearsals were worth it.

"It gets everybody in the holiday spirit and gets everybody ready for the holidays," Thomas said.

The dancers will be performing at the festival Friday night.

