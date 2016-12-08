Fight the Blight project continues in Albany

The first target area for Albany's Fight the Blight project is nearing an end, and officials said they have learned a lot during the first six months.

A yellow home next to Graceway Recovery Residence in the 400 block of Tift Avenue will be torn down.

The first designated target area, which started in July and wraps up at the end of the month, runs roughly between Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and downtown.

Two more homes on the street are also set for demolition.

Every six months, there will be a new Fight the Blight target area.

Officials said that the progress continues, and just this week, they interviewed candidates for a new code enforcement officer dedicated to Fight the Blight projects.

"We are learning as we go. So, it is going to be more successful every time we choose a target area. It is not as successful as we'd like because we are learning what we are doing. We intend for this to go on from now until eternity," explained Albany Planning Director Paul Forgey.

Now, officials are notifying neighbors in the next target area in East Albany to get residents on board, and Forgey said the team is learning it takes a lot of neighborhood involvement to succeed.

He also shared that The Albany Homes neighborhood on Clark Avenue will be the site of long-range Fight the Blight efforts.

