Family: Fallen officer died trying to save wounded friend

The family of fallen Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr is revealing heartbreaking details about the final moments of his life.

Officer Smarr and Georgia Southwestern Safety Officer Jody Smith responded to a domestic disturbance call at an Americus apartment complex Wednesday morning.

MORE: GBI confirms identity of deceased Americus shooting suspect

We’ve since learned the two young officers were also best friends and Smith was called in to backup Smarr.

At some point, investigators say Minquell Lembrick, 32, opened fire on both officers before running from the scene.

In a Facebook post Smarr’s uncle, Michael Waters, wrote that after his nephew was shot, he ran to aid of Officer Smith. He said Smarr, in his final moments, rolled Officer Smith from his face-down position and began performing CPR.

Tragically, while Officer Smarr was trying to save his friend, he died from his injuries.

Waters says his nephew was found lying across his best friend and fellow officer who is now alive with critical injures.

Officer Smith underwent surgery Wednesday night and is in a Macon hospital.

While his family is heartbroken, they know their loved one died a hero.

They’re asking for prayers for the families of both officers.

The Americus community has set up a YouCaring site to support the families of fallen officer Nicholas Smarr and officer Jody Smith, who remains in critical condition.

The page says all of the donations received will be forwarded to the police departments so that the money can be distributed to the families.

Georgia Southwestern State University offered their prayers to to the family of both officers in a news release issued on Thursday.

Interim President Charles Patterson released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of fallen Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr and his good friend and Georgia Southwestern Public Safety Officer Jody Smith, who remains in critical condition. Officer Smith showed extreme bravery in the line of duty as he responded to a call for backup.

The release also said that Smith had joined the institutions police department in August of 2016, and that he is a dedicated law enforcement officer who was enthusiastic about being a part of the Georgia Southwestern team.

